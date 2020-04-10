Fitness Trainer Chanel DeLisser Wears Tight Orange Booty Shorts In New Workout Videos

Fitness trainer Chanel DeLisser is keeping herself busy while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, Chanel shared seven new workout videos on her Instagram page, all set to the song “Stronger” by Kanye West. She used two gallon jugs of water to do lifts and complement each exercise.

In her caption, Chanel explained that while stuck indoors, she keeps herself sane by keeping up with her daily exercise routines. She recommends that people who want to mimic her workout regime should do each move five times for 15 reps each time.

Chanel wore a pair of tight orange booty shorts while working out. The shorts perfectly hugged her toned behind and showcased her shapely legs. She paired her form-fitting bottoms with a black long-sleeve crop top that showed off her incredible abs and lean torso.

To complete her look, Chanel wore high-ankle Nike socks and a black sweatband around her head. She pulled her dark hair up into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face.

She didn’t use any equipment for her workouts aside from the two water jugs and a black yoga mat. Chanel performed all of her exercises from her living room.

For the first video clip, Chanel performed several crunches with the water jugs lifted above her head. In the second video, she leaned back and lifted her legs, slowly alternating them between the water bottles. The third video was somewhat similar to the second, except she kept her legs lifted in the same position while rotating the water jugs from side to side.

For the fourth and fifth clips, Chanel sat on her couch and performed lifts with her makeshift weights. She balanced on one leg and lifted the gallons above her head and then brought them back down for the sixth clip. Finally, in the last video, Chanel bent forward at the waist and lifted her water jugs up and down.

Chanel’s 655,000 followers were excited to see the fitness model in action. Within two hours of going live, her post amassed over 2,300 likes. Fans quickly flocked to her comments section to cheer her on and show support. Several people were excited to try the workout routines from the comfort of their own homes.

Many of them were also happy to hear that Chanel is hosting a live 30-minute workout session tomorrow, which she advertised in her post, along with her home workout program.

“Will definitely be trying these. Thank you,” wrote one fan.