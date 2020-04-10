Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Toned Rear In Tight Blue Athletic Wear For New Workout Video

On Friday, fitness trainer Qimmah Russo shared a short video clip of her doing leg and booty workouts inside her home with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. In the footage, she wore light blue form-fitting athletic wear by Ryderwear and played the song “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey.

Qimmah’s outfit highlighted her voluptuous curves with particular focus on her famous behind. The cameraperson made sure to get a few closeups of her backside while she exercised. At one point in the video, Qimmah held out her shirt so fans could see the Ryderwear logo emblazoned across the chest. Her taut belly was visible throughout the clip thanks to the cropped nature of her long-sleeve top.

Qimmah performed several exercises throughout the footage, including side-steps, lunges, splits, stretches, and squats. She punctuated some of her exercises with dance moves, which matched the overall flirtatious and playful tone of her video. In the final moments, she slid onto her belly and propped her chin on her hand, while smiling brightly into the camera and cheerfully kicking her sneaker-clad feet back and forth.

Her dog was also present for the majority of the video, starting by sitting on the large gray wraparound couch behind Qimmah to eventually sitting right in front of the camera by the end.

Despite her workout regime, the trainer chose to style her hair and wear a full application of makeup. She pulled her curly brown locks into a half-up ponytail. Her makeup application included glossy pink lipstick, foundation, bronzer, highlighter, and winged eyeliner.

In her caption, Qimmah gave her fans a code to get a discount on Ryderwear products, including her clothes and the pink shaker visible in the clip.

The following Instagram video contains some explicit song lyrics.

Qimmah’s workout videos are always a big hit with her fans, who love to know what she does to keep her body in tip-top shape. Her new video earned over 8,600 views and more than 2,100 likes in less than an hour. Her supporters took to the comments section to shower her in compliments.

“You are absolutely stunning,” gushed one fan, trailing their message with four blue heart emoji.

“She really too fkn beautiful and attractive,” praised a second admirer.

“Your [sic] look amazing! Keep grinding beautiful!” a third fan wrote, adding a fire emoji to their remark.

Earlier today, Qimmah shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a tiny gold bikini that left little to the imagination.