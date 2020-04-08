Sarah Houchens Looks Smoking Hot In A Leopard-Print Top, Hot Pants & Black Knee-High Boots

Sarah Houchens left little to the imagination in a tiny outfit for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. She showed off her curves while admitting that she’s been missing getting dressed up.

In the racy snaps, Sarah posed in a sexy leopard-print top with thin gold straps and a sweetheart neckline that showcased her arms and shoulders and put her ample cleavage on full display.

Sarah added a pair of black hot pants with a metal zipper up the front and some knee-high boots. The shorts hugged her curvy hips and tiny waist tightly while flaunting her lean legs and round booty.

In the first photo, the model sat on a couch with her legs pulled toward her chest. She wrapped her arms around one knee and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second photo featured her sitting with her feet on the ground and her legs apart. She looked down at the ground and ran her fingers through her hair.

Sarah wore her long blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

She also sported a stunning makeup look in the shots, one that featured long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and defined brows to make her eyes pop even more. She accentuated her sun-kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Sarah’s 788,000-plus followers made short work of showing the post some love, clicking the “like” button more than 4,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 120 messages.

“Hey Sweetie! Your Instagram is amazing,” one follower stated.

“WOW!!!!!! Looking Very Hot and So Beautiful Sarah,” another said.

“You’re a smoke show, in love,” a third social media user gushed.

“You look amazing in the pictures…I hope you’re staying safe,” a fourth person wrote.

Sarah is no stranger to flaunting her curves in her posts. She’s often seen rocking bathing suits, skintight workout gear, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently gave her followers a thrill when she posed in a gray top and a pair of white thong panties that highlighted her booty. To date, that post has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 440 comments.