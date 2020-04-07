Polina Malinovskaya Gets Wet & Teases Fans In A Unique White Swimsuit

Isola delle Femmine

Polina Malinovskaya delighted her Instagram fanbase of 1.3 million with another sexy snapshot that highlighted her stunning figure. The Russian model has been dreaming of the days where she used to travel before the world came to a standstill due to COVID-19. The latest addition to her social media feed was another throwback shot that showed her in a unique white swimsuit.

Malinovskaya posed directly at the center of the image, gazing seductively into the camera with her gorgeous green eyes. She geotagged her location at the beach in Isola delle Femmine, an Italian town in North-Western Sicily. The model struck a pose at the shore where the sand meets the surf. A hint of blue sky was visible behind her, while sunlight reflected perfectly off her body.

The model’s stellar figure was most definitely the focal point of the photo, and the shot showed her clad in a sexy white swimsuit. She sported a bandeau-like top with a hint of cleavage making its way out to the top of the garment. The piece showed off her beautifully bronzed arms and shoulders as well as a portion of her sculpted abs.

The other piece of her suit was comprised of the same material but wasn’t like a standard bikini. Instead, the thin straps from the top of the suit ran down both of her sides, meeting the bottoms. It was a high-cut design, drawing attention to her trim lower half. It appeared as though Malinovskaya had just taken a dip when the photo was taken as her skin was wet and shimmered in the sun.

She wore her long, blond locks slicked back out of her face. Keeping things simple, she only sported a small leather band on one of her wrists, adding a little pop of color with a bright pink manicure.

Malinovskaya wore minimal makeup on her sun-kissed skin, including an expert application of bronzer on both cheeks. The rest of her skin looked to be untouched while her summer glow was on point.

The model shared that she felt like she was repeating the same day over and over again while she remains in quarantine for the foreseeable future. Fans flooded to the comments section with both praise and empathy, adding up to 135,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

“You look very beautiful,” one fan gushed alongside a few red heart emoji.

“You are perfect, where do you live?,” a second fan questioned.

“Yep staying in sucks but without us all doing our bit…..,” one more empathized.