Draya Michele Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Draya Michele has been taking social distancing seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not stopped her from staying busy. The model has regularly posted updates on her Instagram page since this all began. In a recent post, she sizzled in a barely there blue bikini.

The fashion designer’s 8 million followers have been treated to plenty of eye candy as she has been mostly at home over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her recent captions have preached the importance of social distancing and following stay-at-home orders.

In her newest bikini shot, she stood with her back against an all-white brick wall, which made the 35-year-old’s flawless complexion pop. The former Basketball Wives star wore a minuscule light blue bathing suit that consisted of a triangle-style top — whose cups barely covered her breasts — and a tiny string bottom. Michele looked into the camera with her signature pout as she showcased her killer curves.

She slicked back her hair, which accentuated her fierce expression. On her left wrist she wore a small bracelet that matched her earrings. The suit was part of a collection from her own swimwear brand, Mint Swim.

Michele’s latest bikini snap was unlike many of her recent posts, as it did not contain a message about staying home. Instead, it included a pun on a famous line from rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

More than 224,000 Instagram users smashed the “like” button on the sultry post and over 2,700 comments were left on the social media influencer’s scintillating shot in just over 16 hours. Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emoji. Model Tanaya Henry left flattering emoji, while singer Marissa referenced Michele’s body in her comment.

“Say no more,” one fan commented with a series of cry-laughing emoji.

“I just want Draya to be my trainer and nutritionist. She is not only beautiful but her body is amazing,” a female fan wrote.

One follower pointed out how effortlessly gorgeous the model was and wondered how it felt to maintain this figure with minimal effort.

“Sis you don’t even gotta do much. How it feel to wake up like dih?” they asked.

“Beautiful queen,” added another.

The designer’s Instagram story featured her in a rare trip out of the house as she posted several videos that documented her latest trip to the grocery store. She wore a baggy blue t-shirt, white linen pants, and a face mask in the clips.

That footage showed the star decidedly more covered up than she usually is. For example, a few days ago, Michele posed in nothing but a miniskirt as she used just her arms to cover herself for the camera.