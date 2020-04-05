Libby Powell Opts To Go Braless In An Open Denim Jacket & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Libby Powell left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday. She flashed her chiseled curves while encouraging her fans to follow their dreams in the caption.

In the racy shot, Libby looked like a total smokeshow as she went braless under a denim jacket. The jacket sported buttons down the front and was left open to showcase her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and sculpted abs.

She added a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers.

Libby sat in her kitchen on a wooden stool. She had her legs apart and one foot touching the floor. She grabbed at the denim jacket with both of her hands as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Libby wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulder.

She rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also added defined brows and pink eye shadow to draw even more attention to her face. She complemented her bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. Her glam look was completed with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Libby’s over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the NSFW snap. The post pulled in more than 15,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages.

“Lib with the slayyy,” one follower gushed.

“Simply amazing Libby! Glad you’re safe and well,” wrote another.

“Hey Gorgeous. Looking Flawless And Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Photogenic perfection Libby three cheers hip hip hurray [sic],” a fourth social media user commented.

Libby is a bikini pro and fitness model, so she’s often seen going scantily clad while showing off her gym-honed curves on Instagram. Fans come to her for fitness inspiration and stunning photos, and she rarely disappoints.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Libby recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she put her fit physique on full display in a skintight electric blue bathing suit that clung tightly to her figure. To date, that photo has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 170 comments.