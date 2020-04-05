Victoria Justice Glows In Cleavage-Baring Ensemble

Victoria posed underneath a black light.

Victoria Justice dared to bare her chest in a bright ensemble that glowed underneath a black light.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Victorious star took to Instagram to share a set of three stunning snapshots with her followers, and it was clear that her super-supportive fans liked what they saw. Victoria was pictured wearing a long-sleeved top that appeared to be light green. It had a plunging V-neck that dipped down a few inches below the bottom of Victoria’s bust line. The daring design revealed that the actress was not wearing a bra, and it exposed a generous amount of her perky cleavage.

Victoria was wearing her top tucked into a pair of baggy, high-waisted orange shorts with dark blue side pockets. The Nickelodeon star accessorized her outfit with a pair of large plastic hoop earrings that matched her top.

Victoria’s equally eye-catching beauty look included green eyeliner that had been used to trace her upper lashline and the top of her eyelid crease. The curved lines were connected in the outer corners of her eyes to create a dramatic winged look. Victoria’s lip color was a vibrant coral hue.

Because the actress was posing underneath a black light, her clothing, earrings, and makeup all appeared to glow in the dark. The lighting also made Victoria’s flawless skin and dark hair look purple.

In her first snapshot, Victoria was pictured grasping a pole with her right hand and reaching behind her head with her left hand. Her brunette tresses were swirling around her, indicating that the image was an action shot.

Victoria’s second photo was taken from further back, which revealed that she was wearing a pair of high-heeled ankle strap sandals. The shoes only gave off a subtle orange glow underneath the black light. Victoria was pictured smiling and looking down. Her legs were spread wide apart, and she was standing in front of a low round table that had a glowing green skull and a serpentine statue sitting on it.

Victoria’s third snap was a close-up photo of her beauty look. She was posing with her head resting on one hand, which revealed that she was also sporting glowing orange nail polish.

Victoria tagged the location of her unique fashion shoot as the Disco Dining Club in Los Angeles. As of this writing, her images have been liked over 297,000 times.

“Such amazing photos! You look fabulous!!!” read one response to her post.

“You are always glowing,” another fan wrote.

“Love the neon colors,” a third admirer remarked.

This isn’t the first time Victoria has impressed her fans by rocking a neon look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also responded rather enthusiastically to the bright green sports bra and leggings set that she was pictured rocking in a set of photos that she uploaded last month.