UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Burgundy Ruched Mini Dress: ‘Meet Me In The Living Room’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste proved she’s getting creative with date night during the coronavirus pandemic in her latest Instagram post, and her fans adored it.

On Friday, Arianny posted a series of two pictures of herself wearing a sexy long-sleeved burgundy ruched dress with an off the shoulders neckline from Fashion Nova. The neckline also featured ruffles and an enticing lace-up in the center ending in a bow that showed off the UFC octagon girl’s ample cleavage. In the first image, Arianny faced the camera, and she bent over, holding her hands on her waist with her shoulder tattoo visible. The model’s makeup was light, highlighting her features with a bit of blush, mascara, and a hint of light pink lip color. The brunette beauty’s long highlight hair fell in wavy curls over her should and down her back. In the second snap, Arianny’s body was facing away from the camera as she looked back over her shoulder toward the lens. The shot showed off the garment’s mini hemline and the model’s curvaceous backside and small waist.

In the caption, Arianny suggested that she had a hot date night planned in her living room, and it looked like she had everything ready for an enticing night in amid widespread social distancing and shelter-in-place measures. Her fans shared some love for the idea with more than 15,000 hitting the “like” button in less than an hour. Plus, several hundred also left a positive comment for the UFC ring girl in the replies section.

Throughout the comments, many Instagram users chose to leave heard emoji and flame emojis, indicating that they loved the look or thought that the model looked hot.

So pretty! If you ever come to NYC would love to go to dinner with you!” exclaimed one fan.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” a second Instagram user wrote, approving of Arianny’s plans.

“Very nice dress. It’s showing just enough to get my attention, yet keep it for a while,” praised a third devotee.

Several fans mentioned the model’s tattoo, with some wondering if it is new or what it meant.

“What does the tattoo mean? It looks like a constellation,” asked an intrigued follower.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny’s fellow UFC ring girl, Brittney Palmer, recently showed off some workout moves in a sports bra and workout leggings. Brittney’s dog, Hendrix, also got in on the physical fitness, garnering plenty of attention from her many fans.