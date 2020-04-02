Madison Gordon Rocks A Very Revealing Bandeau Top And Gray Shorts In Birthday Post

Australian fitness model Madison Gordon turned 29-years-old on April 1, and to celebrate her birthday, she treated her 870,000-plus Instagram followers to a very sexy snap.

In the picture, uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Thursday morning, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny, white-colored bandeau-style top that struggled to contain the model’s incredible assets. As a result, she flashed an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but she teamed her sexy top with a pair of skimpy gray shorts to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display.

Staying true to her style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup, including a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a pink lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by strobing her face with a highlighter and wore her raven-colored tresses in two messy buns. She also allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her face and neck to pull off a very sexy look.

For the picture, Madison sat on a chair in a cross-legged position next to her computer table. Since it was her birthday post, her room could be seen decorated with some colorful balloons. To strike a pose, she slightly tilted her head, gazed into the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile which melted many hearts, as indicated in the comments section.

In the caption, the Gold Coast native thanked her Instagram and Twitch fans for sending her some birthday love. Within less than a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 8,300 likes and close to 700 comments in which fans and followers not only showered the model with numerous compliments but they also sent her warm birthday wishes.

“Happy actual birthday girl!! I hope you have a great day. You’re amazing and I’m so grateful we’ve crossed paths,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are an absolutely gorgeous woman. Happy birthday,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you always look so pretty, just like an angel. Have a good day,” a third follower wrote.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman on this planet,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words like “true stunner,” “so sexy,” and “definition of perfection,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Madison’s fellow Aussie model Vicky Aisha, Eden Levine, and Nienna Jade.