Lauren Dascalo Goes Braless In A Snug Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Instagram vixen Lauren Dascalo tantalized her 838,000 followers with a cheeky mirror selfie shared on Wednesday, going braless under a snug crop top that clung to her busty assets. The hot YouTuber and bikini model held nothing back, flaunting her perky chest as she arched her back to push her buxom curves into focus. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting — the item sported a jewel neckline that concealed her decolletage — the top left little to the imagination, teasing the bombshell’s nipples.

The NSFW photo, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, showed the 22-year-old hottie standing in front of a large mirror in the hallway of her apartment. Lauren rocked a white crop top that exposed her chiseled midriff, showcasing her impossibly tiny waist. The babe paired the item with skimpy Daisy Dukes in a light-blue color, which had a distressed hem and looked worn out, adding a sexy nonchalant vibe to the shot. She completed the casual look with white knee-length socks, of which only a tempting glimpse was visible in the selfie.

The knockout teased fans by tugging down on her shorts, which exposed her sculpted tummy. Her supple thighs were also on display, as was her incredible thigh gap. The blond beauty wore her hair down, letting her tresses frame her face as they brushed over her shoulder. Her golden locks looked messy and slightly unkempt, adding to her appeal.

“Ok can we get any sexier [astonished face emoji] I don’t think so,” one fan commented on the steamy pic, leaving a heart-eyes, blowing-kiss, and heart emoji before exclaiming, “WOW!!!”

Lauren kept things simple in terms of accessories, only wearing a thin bangle bracelet in a contrasting black color and a pair of gold bands on her fingers. The gorgeous Bang Energy model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. Fans immediately took notice of the detail, praising the stunner for her natural beauty.

“Just love that face!” wrote one of her devotees, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

Known for her flirty and humorous captions, Lauren went a different way this time around. The model penned an inspirational message for her fans, cryptically ending with a key emoji.

“Try to love yourself as much as you want someone else to.”

The post was a massive hit with her followers, racking up 38,200 likes overnight — significantly more than any of her recent photos. As expected, the racy look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, reeling in 660 messages from her numerous admirers.

“Wow idol,” gushed one person.

“Ur [sic] such a huge inspo to me!!!!” raved another Instagrammer.