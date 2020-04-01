Jessica Killings Flaunts Curvy Hips & Flat Abs In Flirty Bedroom Snaps

Model Jessica Killings seems to be getting comfortable with the idea of settling in during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her latest Instagram update, she got a little flirty as she flaunted her curves in a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while posing on her bed.

The beauty looked comfortable and cozy in a pink cropped sweatshirt that had a zipper at the neck and butterfly designs on the front and one of the sleeves. There was not much to the string swimsuit bottoms, which completed her at-home outfit.

In the post, Jessica was on a bed with a tufted headboard. An animal-print pillow was also on the bed. Part of a satin curtain was visible on the wall behind her.

In the first picture, Jessica gave her fans a nice look at the curve of her booty as she was lying on her belly with one knee bent. The angle of the photo made her rear end the focal point of the flirty snap. She held a remote control in her hand as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the second snap, Jessica was lying on her side, showing off the front of the shirt. The bare skin on her hip and thigh were also visible. She leaned on one elbow as she wore a serious expression on her face.

Jessica was sitting up in the third image. She arched her back and flaunted her flat abs. With her legs slightly parted, she also flashed her toned thighs. She wore a pouty expression as she looked off to the side.

The stunner may have been homebound, but her makeup looked fabulous. Her eyes were framed with dark brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a dark rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she asked her followers for Netflix recommendations.

Many of her admirers offered up suggestions on what to watch, but others took a moment to tell her how sexy she looked in the outfit.

“Such a Beautiful masterpiece I love your eyes like a hazel or caramel color,” one admirer said.

“Pink is definitely your color,” a second fan told her.

“No words describe how beautiful you are!!!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Extra pretty in pink,” a fourth follower wrote.

Earlier this month, Jessica showed off a lot more skin in a snap that saw her wearing a coral bikini.