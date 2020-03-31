Dolly Castro Flaunts Thick Thighs In Tiny Orange Spandex

Dolly Castro sizzled in the latest addition to her Instagram feed while rocking a pair of tiny orange spandex shorts that showcased her thick thighs. The Nicaraguan bombshell is a regular partner with fitness company 1st Phorm and she never shies away from flaunting her curvy body for the camera while plugging their products. Her most recent upload is no exception, with the busty babe looking as hot as ever.

In the striking photo update, Castro posed next to a black metal stair machine, holding a blender bottle in one hand and a jar of protein powder in the other. She kept her left leg straight and bent her right one out in front of her. Staring straight into the camera, the California cutie flashed a slight smile but didn’t show her teeth. She wore her hair in a middle part and let the majority of her dark locks fall to her side. To add to the look, she rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included matte lipstick, blush, highlighter, and smoky eye makeup.

She flaunted her fit physique in a tight black tank top that hugged her body like a dream. The skimpy top showed off her cleavage as well as her chiseled abs. The Instagram star also displayed her thick thighs in a pair of shimmery orange spandex shorts that barely covered her legs. She geotagged her location in Orange County, California, where she currently resides. In the caption, she shared that she just had an intense workout at home, but 1st Phorm helped her build new muscle during the sweat session.

The update has already earned her a ton of attention from followers, garnering over 13,000 likes and nearly 300 comments — numbers that continue to climb. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to let her know that her body looked on point, while many others dropped a line to let her know they were big fans. Countless others flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Keep it up! Looking amazing!” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Looking at your beautiful self just challenged me to exercise to be healthier,” a second fan pointed out.

“Woow always so beautiful pictures of you Dolly Castro,” added a third admirer, including a few black heart emoji with their message.

