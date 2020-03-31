Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Red Latex Bodysuit

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, March 31, British model Demi Rose got temperatures rising with her latest Instagram update.

The provocative picture shows the 25-year-old stunner posing against a burgundy backdrop. She stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. Demi turned her head slightly and looked off into the distance, as she parted her full lips.

The beauty flaunted her fantastic figure in a red latex peplum bodysuit. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, the skintight bodysuit accentuated Demi’s slender waist. She finished off the sultry look with a red leather choker necklace adorned with a silver heart charm and a pair of red latex gloves.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. Demi enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and expressed a desire to be a “superhero” so that she could defeat the virus.

The suggestive snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 260,000 likes. Many of Demi’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“The lady in red is beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“D*mn you look so good in red,” said a different devotee, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You really [are] a rose very beautiful Demi @demirose,” wrote another admirer.

“My word Demi you are looking amazing today,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The Instagram star has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture that showed her wearing a pink lingerie set while standing before an open refrigerator. That tantalizing post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.