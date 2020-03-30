Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Body In Tight Blue Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter showed off her sculpted physique in her latest Instagram post, in which she went monochromatic in a sexy blue ensemble to tantalize her 12.8 million Instagram followers.

Jen shared a short video post in which she posed in a matching workout ensemble. The stunner rocked a blue sports bra that had a v-neck neckline, revealing a hint of cleavage and showing off her sculpted arms and chiselled stomach. She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings which came to just below her belly button.

Jen started out the video by tugging the waist band of her leggings down slightly to show off more of her stomach. She finished the video by extending one arm up in the air and cocking her hip, striking a pose for the camera as she filmed with her cell phone. Jen’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a straight style, and she finished off the look with a pair of sky blue sneakers. Jen began the video with a serious expression, but later cracked a smile for her followers, although part of her face was obscured by her cell phone.

Jen took the video in her New York apartment, in front of the wall of white floating shelves she has filled with sneakers in every color of the rainbow. She paired the short but sexy video with a long caption that filled her followers in on a new initiative she was starting, an at-home workout program to help her audience stay fit.

She gave her fans additional details, and they couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post. The post racked up over 41,800 likes within just one hour, and many of her fans raced to the comments section as well, as the post received 383 comments.

“Can I have your body?” one fan asked, loving Jen’s fit physique.

“Perfect as always,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Your body is my dream,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning. Any guy is lucky to have you,” another fan added.

While much of her content revolves around fitness, Jen has been sharing a few goofy videos with her Instagram followers as well. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a silly video in which she rocked a colorful unicorn robe with a hood that featured a unicorn horn and ears. She danced around in her living room with a bowl of popcorn in her hand before stumbling slightly over the back of the couch and spilling the treat.