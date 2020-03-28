Natalie Roser Sizzles In A Super Sexy Black One-Piece Swimsuit

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Natalie Roser showcased her curvaceous physique in a sexy one-piece swimsuit that tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Natalie didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated the specific location the picture was taken, but she was splashing around in the ocean.

In the shot, Natalie rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that showcased her curves to perfection. The swimsuit front dipped low on her chest, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as some side boob. Super thin straps stretched over her shoulders to keep the top on, and they seemed moments from snapping under the weight of her ample assets.

The swimsuit also featured high-cut sides that went over her hips, elongating her legs in the look. Her lean legs looked miles long in the sexy snap, and the ocean waves splashed around her calves.

Natalie’s long blond locks tumbled down in beachy waves, and she had one hand tangled in her hair, pushing it away from her face. In her other hand, she held what appeared to be a straw bag high above her head.

Natalie’s skin was illuminated by the sunlight shining down on her, and her face appeared to be makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Waves crashed against the water in the distance, creating lines of frothy white amidst the blue of the ocean. The picture was taken by photographer Cameron Mackie, an Australian photographer who Natalie made sure to tag in the picture.

Natalie’s hourglass physique looked incredible in the simple black swimsuit, and her fans couldn’t get enough of it. The post received over 6,300 likes within just 46 minutes from her eager followers, as well as 100 comments.

“I need bigger heart emoji to react to your photos! Greetings from Colombia,” one international fan said.

“You’re simply stunning,” another follower added.

“Body goals,” one fan said, following up the comment with a heart emoji as she admired Natalie’s fit physique.

“Object of perfection. So gorgeous,” another follower commented.

Whether she’s on the beach or just at home, Natalie isn’t afraid to show off her curves in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy snakeskin-print top that hugged her curvaceous physique and showcased a hint of cleavage. She paired the bold top with equally eye-catching bottoms, a pair of bright yellow bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips and dipped even further down her stomach, showing of her chiselled abs.