Sofia Bevarly Looks Glamorous In A White Bikini On Instagram

American model Sofia Bevarly, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing looks and hot physique, recently took to her page and completely mesmerized her fans.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Friday, March 27, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy white bikini, one that allowed her to put her enviable physique on full display, particularly a glimpse of her cleavage and her taut stomach. To ramp up the glam, Sofia also wore a sheer front-tie top over her bikini.

In terms of her beauty looks, she opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy. The application featured a beige foundation, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. That apart, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft romantic waves, side-swept them to the left and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder.

As for accessories, Sofia opted for two silver rings and a white wristwatch. To pose for the snap, she could be seen standing next to a large glass window in a nondescript location. She turned her face toward the right side, looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful that melted many hearts.

In the caption, the hottie — who initially rose to fame for dating the global poker star player Dan Bilzerian — wrote about the importance of adapting to different situations. She then explained the concept of self-quarantine and said that if people do not learn to adapt to this difficult situation, this sudden change will drive them insane. In the end, she advised her fans to engage in some indoor fun activities and added that while self-isolation is temporary, it is the need of the hour.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 72,000 likes and 630-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her sexiness but they also appreciated the meaningful message.

“You’re are an intelligent woman and I respect you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a very beautiful person in every way. Stay safe and healthy. Have a great day!” a second user wrote.

“Great advice from a great babe!!” a third follower remarked.

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “super pretty,” “so fine,” and “absolutely gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These include Bianca Taylor, Hannah Palmer, and Lauren Dascalo.