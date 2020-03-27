Chanel West Coast Sports Pigtail Braids & Pink Hot Pants In Sexy Instagram Shot

Chanel West Coast lit up Instagram in an all-pink outfit that showed off her enviable figure. Over the past few days, the rapper has been rocking one hot look after the next — all of which show off her enviable figure. Her latest Instagram share followed along with the same theme, showcasing her trim legs.

In the sexy new photo, the Ridiculousness star appeared in front of a black vintage car in what appeared to be a garage. She rested her hands behind her back on the hood of the car while gazing into the camera. West Coast gave off some flirty vibes in a pair of pigtail braids that each included two separate braids, parting her hair in the middle. She covered the majority of her face with a large pair of sunglasses that sat on the bridge of her nose and the only part of her makeup application that was visible was her bright red lipstick.

Staggering one foot in front of the other, West Coast put her gorgeous, bronze legs on display in a pair of tight pink hot pants that hit well above her knee. She added an oversized pink hoodie that went down to her thighs. The sweatshirt had a large cherry graphic on the front of it, adding a pair of disco-like shoes that brought a little bit of a sparkle to her outfit. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans to secure the bag, asking them to comment with money emoji.

The post has set fire to her page in just a few short hours, earning her over 23,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments. While many of her fans listened to her instructions, commenting with their money emoji, countless others felt the need to drop a line to let the Los Angeles native know that she looks great.

“Beautiful sweetheart. Love the hair,” one follower raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their words.

“Dope everything! Love that hoodie,” another admirer commented with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“I love you Forever, take my heart & never give it back,” a third fan pleaded.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that West Coast gave a tour of her home while clad in a sexy outfit. In the short clip, the California native showed some serious skin in a low cut white tank top that flaunted plenty of cleavage and she added a pair of short black leather shorts as well.