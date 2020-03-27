Meg Kylie Sizzles In Red Lingerie In New Instagram Snap

Social media sensation Meg Kylie took to Instagram on Friday, March 27, to share a brand-new photo with her 803,000 followers. In the latest update, the 23-year-old model posed indoors in sheer lingerie set from Lounge Intimates.

The blond bombshell rocked a red bra-and-panty combo that showed off her enviable figure and assets. The bra featured soft, non-padded cups that were made of sheer fabric, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample decolletage. The “Lounge” logo printed along its edges was a simple yet striking detail.

She wore the matching thong, made of the same sheer material as the bra, and has the same “Lounge” logo printed along the sides. The skimpy undergarment was incredibly high cut, allowing her to flaunt more skin. The color of her intimates complemented her tanned skin.

In the photo, Meg could be seen inside her home in Perth, Australia. She posed sideways, sitting on top of her dining table, leaning backward with her legs spread as she looked at the camera with a serious look on her face. A white vase full of red roses was perched beside her, while some parts of her kitchen were visible in the background.

The hottie wore a full makeup application that consisted of perfectly groomed brows, several coats of mascara, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a hint of pink blush. Her long, bleached lock hung in soft, wavy curls. She accessorized with a gold necklace and nothing else.

In the caption, Meg took some lyrics from the famous Tik Tok song called, “In The House Bored” by Curtis Roach. She also made sure to tag Lounge Intimates in both the post and the photo.

The latest social media share amassed more than 21,000 likes and over 270 comments within the first 19 hours of being live on Instagram. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises. Countless others were stunned and couldn’t find the words, instead opting to use either a flame of heart-eyes emoji — or a combination of both.

“You are a dream. I love the red color on you, brings out your tanned skin more, so flattering!” one of her fans commented on the post, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous! This is one of the prettiest pictures of you that I have ever seen. Oh, and your photos never bore me,” another admirer gushed.

“I can’t tell which is more true — that red flatters you, or you flatter red,” a third social media user added.