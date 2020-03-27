Pink Shows Off New Look As She Drunkenly Cuts Her Own Hair Amid Coronavirus Isolation

Pink shared the result of her at home haircut after a few drinks.

Pink (stylized as P!nk) showed off a new look on social media this week as she told fans that she’d drunkenly resorted to cutting her own hair while she remains at home with her family amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The “What About Us” singer revealed her darker, shorter hair in the video she shared with her 7.6 million followers as she joked that she thought she did such a good job on her locks that she never needed to pay to have her hair cut again.

The star quipped that she made the big decision to give herself a chop while passing the time a home with a drink. In the caption, she described the video as being as her “quarantine diaries.”

“When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas. Last night, I got an idea… ‘I can cut hair!'” Pink said in the more than minute-long video.

“I can totally cut hair,” she continued, before rhetorically asking, “Why have I been paying people all this time?'”

The star showed off her obvious natural beauty in the clip as she went completely makeup-free. The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer wore a red beanie hat on her head which initially covered most of her new ‘do.

Pink then showed off her shorter pixie cut with shaved sides.

She pulled the hat a little further off of her head to reveal her skills with the scissors. The mom of two then pointed out that the hair on the left side of her head actually sat a little lower than the other side in a buzz cut mishap.

“Am I giving you Alyssa Milano vibes? Charlize Theron? I don’t know, I might try to fix it tonight,” the singer added, before asking fans, “What do you think?”

The star — who showed off her last dramatic hair cut on social media back in December — then offered up a little advice for all those across the globe who are staying indoors amid the virus outbreak, telling them, “Cut your own hair, screw it.”

Fans shared their thoughts on Pink’s hairdressing skills in the comments section.

“I’m a stylist and being [wasted] and doing that, pretty good,” one person said.

“[Omg] you’re a total LEGEND girl no make-up, don’t care, totally honest… keepin’ it real,” a second Instagram user commented.

“If I come out of this with a messed up self haircut or dye job, it was her idea!” another joked of Pink’s advice.

The clip has already been viewed more than 295,000 times.