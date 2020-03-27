Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Bright Blue Sports Bra And Gray Biker Shorts For ‘Booty Band’ Workout On Instagram

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan brought out her exercise band for the latest video series on her Instagram page. The circuit focused on building the glutes and the blonde bombshell rocked a gray pair of biker shorts and a bright blue cropped tank top for the outdoor workout session.

Ashleigh started things off with banded broad jumps. For this exercise, she placed the band above her knees and took a big leap in front of her before shuffling backward to her original spot. In her caption, she recommended doing 3 sets of 10 reps.

Then she moved on to doing banded duck walks which required her to get in a squat position and to take diagonal steps forwards with the band above her knees like the first video. Her caption suggested doing 20 reps per set and to complete 3 sets.

Banded frog pumps came next which meant that Ashleigh had to lay on her back with the soles of her feet pressed against each other and her knees apart. She then lifted her pelvis pausing to squeeze her glutes at the top of the exercise before she lowered her body.

In the fourth and final clip in the series, Ashleigh knocked out a set of banded glute kickbacks. She got on her hands and knees for this one and placed the band on her mid-thigh area. She then kicked one leg behind her and then lowered it, using a slow, controlled movement as she did so.

The post has accumulated more than 30,000 likes, as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In the comments section, fans asked Ashleigh lots of questions about her exercise bands. In one of her replies, Ashleigh informed her supporters that they were from her activewear brand NVGTN. But unfortunately for anyone who wants to get her bands, the company’s online shop is on hiatus. Ashleigh has previously stated that their new stock will not be available until April 11th.

Other commenters thanked her for sharing the workout demonstration.

“I feel like you read my mind, I literally just bought resistance bands omg,” a second Instagram user added.

“THANK YOU! For doing more home workouts! I have bands but I’m dying without the gym! Arms are the hardest for me bc I don’t have weights. I’m so happy to see your post!” a third gushed

Another vouched for the difficulty of the exercises that Ashleigh included in her workout.

“The banded duck squat is a real burner,” they wrote.

And a fourth fan made a request for a future workout video.

“Can you do a video with flexibility exercises?” they asked. “I would love to work on that 🙂 Thanks! You are awesome.”