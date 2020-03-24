Bethany Lily April Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Powder Blue One-Piece

British babe Bethany Lily April caught the attention of thousands of fans around the world after she shared a gorgeous and revealing snapshot of herself on social media on Tuesday, March 24. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the photo with her 2.3 million followers.

The 23-year-old beauty looked like a nature goddess as she was photographed outdoors. She sat on the bare ground with her hands between her legs while green shrubbery filled the background behind her. Bethany wore a demure look on her face and stared directly into the camera’s lens. The model rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, a pink lip, mascara, and bronzer and blush to highlight her cheekbones. Her long blond locks fell down her back and appeared to have been blown out. What stole the show, however, was Bethany’s tiny outfit that flaunted much of her killer curves.

The beauty sported a powder blue one-piece that did not leave much to the imagination as it stood out among the earthy tones surrounding it. The décolleté garment featured a plunging neckline that revealed much of Bethany’s busty figure as it caused an ample amount of cleavage to spill out. Furthermore, the figure-hugging one-piece, which featured ruffles all along its edges, exposed and highlighted the hottie’s curvaceous hips and thighs.

Bethany did not opt to accessorize the revealing look.

In the post’s caption, the social media star revealed that the snapshot was taken a few weeks back in Portugal before stating this was “probably my last travel this year,” likely due to the coronavirus pandemic — which has restricted travel in most countries around the globe.

The photo was met with widespread approval and support from Bethany’s fans within minutes and amassed more than 20,000 likes in the first half hour of going live. Additionally, more than 500 fans took to the comments section to relay positive compliments and praise for the beauty’s body and her outfit.

“Gorgeous and luscious,” one user commented.

“My love, you look so beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Everyday, you get more stunning,” a third fan chimed in.

“So lovely, babe,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Bethany has served several smoking-hot looks on social media these past couple of days. Just on March 23, the stunner sent fans into a frenzy as she rocked a top so revealing it was practically lingerie. The daring black garment, which was made out of lace, featured a large cut-out in the middle and exposed plenty of her cleavage, per The Inquisitr. The racy snap accumulated more than 138,000 likes.