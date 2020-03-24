Kindly Myers Looks Like A Sexy Mermaid In Purple Glitter Bikini

Earlier today, Kindly Myers added another electric photo to her feed while clad in a purple bikini that made her look like a beautiful mermaid. While her fans are quarantined inside for the most part, the former National Guard member has made a point of sharing bikini-clad photos, and the most recent post was no exception.

The double-photo update showed the model posing in a jungle, but she did not specifically tag her location. Myers grabbed the trunk of a palm tree with one hand and ran her other hand through her hair. Facing her head to the side, the cutie looked down toward the ground. The angle showed off her striking application of makeup that came complete with a few layers of dark mascara and a light purple eye shadow. She added a dab of pink matte lipstick to her stout lips.

Her hair was parted in the middle, and the thin locks cascaded all the way down to her chest.

The Playboy smokeshow presented her athletic figure in a glittery purple string bikini, and she looked to be channeling her inner mermaid. The top was impossibly small and showed off her chest for the camera. The string bottoms tied on her hips, offering a great view of her muscular thighs.

Myers strategically pointed her toes to the ground, showing off her bubble gum pink pedicure. She added a thin silver necklace and a bellybutton ring. She made sure that she didn’t overdo the jewelry and take away from her figure.

The second image in the series offered a closer view of Myers. The photo showed the black tattoos on her wrist and rib cage as well as the red tat on her hip.

The Instagram star tagged her glam squad in the caption, adding lipstick and bikini emoji as well. In under an hour, the post received over 4,900 likes and 120-plus comments.

“You are stunningly beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Well hellooo gorgeous beauty,” a second Instagram user excitedly added along with a single red heart emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” another raved with the addition of a number of flames to the end of his post.

“It’s a jungle out there. Butt you look great anywhere!” one more pointed out.

