Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Neon Orange Thong Bikini: ‘Emergen-C’

Hannah Palmer served up some serious looks in her latest bikini photos on Instagram. The model went full bombshell as she got steamy for the camera on Monday evening, likening her ensemble to that of vitamin C.

In the racy photos, Hannah let it all hang out in a neon orange bikini. The tiny triangle top fastened around her back and over her neck as her massive cleavage spilled out of the top and sides.

The matching thong bottoms exposed the model’s round booty and curvy hips. She also displayed her flat tummy, tiny waist, and killer legs in the snaps.

In the first photo, Hannah posed in front of a tile wall on a set of stairs. She had her backside towards the camera and looked over her shoulder with a sexy stare as she ran her fingers through her hair. In the second shot, the model looked directly into the camera. She pushed her hip out and grabbed the ends of her mane.

Hannah’s long, blond locks were parted to the side and styled in soft waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pics. The application included long lashes and bright eyes that she accentuated with defined brows. She complemented her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as peach blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with some pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of the model’s over 1.4 million followers went wild for the snaps. The photos pulled in more than 18,200 likes within the first 20 minutes after it was posted. Fans also wasted no time showing Hannah some love in the comments section, leaving over 300 messages for her to read.

“You are a perfection,” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing! So beautiful,” another stated.

“Can I get locked down with you?” a third social media user asked the model.

“Big charm and elegance I admire your beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Many of the model’s loyal followers have come to expect her to show off her curves in scanty bathing suits in nearly every one of her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah most recently delighted her fans when she shared a video of herself rocking an aqua floral bikini on the beach. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 209,000 times and garnered over 1,100 comments from her followers.