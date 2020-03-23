Brazilian Fitness Model Bru Luccas Showcases ‘Real’, Unedited Bikini Body In Latest Instagram Post

Bru Luccas added a dose of realness to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 22, when she posted a photo that showcased her body in all its unedited, unPhotoshopped glory.

For the shot, the Brazilian fitness model posed with her back to the camera, putting her toned booty fully on display. The photo showed her voluptuous lower body as it naturally is, including cellulite and other so-called imperfections. Luccas posed for the picture in a beach location, though she didn’t add a geotag to reveal her location

Luccas had on a tiny two-piece bathing suit that boasted a black print against a white background. Her bikini top featured spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and another one that tied behind her back. A bit of her side body was visible in the shot, revealing that her top boasted a triangle cut with small triangles that teased her cleavage.

Luccas teamed her bikini bra with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides, baring her hips. The bikini also had a thong bottom that barely covered her derriere, showcasing quite a lot of skin. She didn’t indicate where her bikini was from.

The South American beauty wore her hair pulled back by a blue hairband that tied at the top. Luccas accessorized her do by wearing a yellow flower tucked behind her ear. Her face in profile showed a serious expression as she looked down. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in this photo.

Luccas shared the candid photo with her 2.6 million Instagram followers to urge them to follow the fitness Instagram page she created with her sister, Pietra, called Body & Sisters. In her caption, the model stated that she and Pietra created the account to real “REAL” people, which requires them to be real and show that perfection doesn’t exist.

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 213,000 likes and upwards of 2,600 comments, a higher average compared to all of her recent posts going back to early March. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her boldness and share their admiration for Luccas in a host of languages, including her native Portuguese, English, Spanish and Russian.

“Real and beautiful,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote.

“Perfect,” replied another one, including a long string of red heart emoji with the comment.

“Real beautiful woman,” a third user chimed in, also following the words with a red heart.