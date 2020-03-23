Candice Swanepoel Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini In Sizzling Photo

Candice left very little to the imagination in a NSFW bikini photo.

Candice Swanepoel flashed some serious skin in a new photo recently shared to social media. The lingerie model, who’s been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for around a decade, showed off her obvious body confidence in a thong bikini as she posed for the camera during a recent photo shoot for her own line of swimwear, called Tropic of C.

The 31-year-old mom of two put her booty front and center in the shot, which was shared to Tropic of C’s official Instagram account.

She proved once again that she’s certainly not afraid to slip into a bikini as she posed with her back to the camera while giving out a very sultry look over her right shoulder.

The NSFW photo was taken from a lower angle and showed off the supermodel’s very toned back and legs in the revealing two-piece.

Candice rocked a green and white gingham bikini top with adjustable straps that sat on both of her shoulders. The top featured a thinner piece of material that stretched around her back and fastened with what appeared to be a metallic silver clasp in the middle of her back.

The thong bottoms perfectly matched in the same print and sat a little higher on her hips to make her legs look longer.

Though the front of the bikini top wasn’t visible in the shot, the swimwear appeared to be the same style as she wore in another recent photo shoot outtake posted to Instagram. In that shot, Candice seductively pulled down both straps with her thumbs while it revealed that the top featured underwired cups.

The new snap showed Candice with her blond hair partly over her back and flowing down her left side with stacks of bangles on both of her wrists.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that the beauty wore the curve bottoms from her brand and announced that the style recently became available in the new green check print.

The comments section was full of impressed messages for the longtime lingerie model.

“Muy bien,” one person commented with a clapping, eye heart, and red heart emoji.

A second person added, “You’re so beautiful.”

“Dammmnn girlll,” a third comment read with a heart emoji.

Shortly before the latest bikini photo surfaced online, Candice sent social media into meltdown mode with a very risqué swimwear snap that showed off her flawless body.

That time, she sat with both of her legs apart as she wore the tiniest pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms while perching on a wooden stool at a tropical fruit stall. She paired that with a mismatched top which was a white crochet design.