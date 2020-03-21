Hannah Brown Stuns In A Light Blue Bikini In New Instagram Post, Gets Accused Of Making Light Of Coronavirus

Hannah Brown is making the most out of social distancing.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown seems to be enjoying social distancing, sharing a new Instagram photo on Friday evening of herself posing in a light blue bikini with white stripes. Despite the many fears rising throughout the nation in regards to the coronavirus, Brown wore a broad smile on her face and appeared happy and carefree.

Brown included two photos in the post, her head partially blocked by the large leaves of a palm tree in the first photo. In the second photo she twirled her loose hair, beaming for the camera. The top of the reality television star’s blue bikini came together in a tiny bow at each of her shoulders, the bottom section held up with another pair of bows. The bikini showed off Brown’s curves and athletic physique, including muscular arms, a toned stomach, and the subtle outline of abs.

It’s clear Brown is keeping things casual as she is makeup free in both photos, her hair worn down natural. It is also evident she has been enjoying plenty of time spent in the sun, a slight sunburn visible on her nose, cheeks and chest. Nevertheless, she appeared happier than ever. The post quickly gained over 200,000 accounts, fans turning to the comments to wish Brown well and pay her compliments.

In her caption Brown seemed to allude to the coronavirus crisis, questioning what could be more contagious than a smile. The joke seem to offend some, who reminded her of the severity of the situation.

“The coronavirus, Hannah, the freaking coronavirus,” one person wrote, answering Brown’s lighthearted question.

Brown replied to this remark writing simply, “shhh, spread love not fear.”

This exchange launched a debate in the comment section, some people siding with Brown and others accusing her of not taking the coronavirus pandemic as seriously as she should be.

“Umm also spread awareness and the severity of Covid along with the important message of young people taking this seriously since you have the perfect platform the that,” one user told Brown in the comment section.

“OMG you are so irresponsible. You should be using your platform to encourage people to stay home so we can flatten the curve. Instead you’re gallivanting and making light of this. PEOPLE ARE DYING,” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown is hanging out with her ex Tyler Cameron and a group of other friends in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida as they try to make the most of social distancing.