Daisy Keech Wears Form-Fitting Pink Yoga Pants For A Flirty New Pic

Daisy Keech has some fantastic news for her many fans and followers who are stuck at home during this trying time. The Instagram model and fitness enthusiast released a home workout plan.

To celebrate her new workout plan, Daisy shared a flirtatious photo taken outside her residence in Beverly Hills, California. The hottie struck a pose while standing on the lawn. She looked over her shoulder and angled her iPhone camera at a mirror in front of her. She made a sultry expression while gazing down at her phone screen to ensure she was capturing the perfect snapshot.

Daisy wore a light pink sports bra and form-fitting pink yoga pants that accentuated the curves of her shapely behind. Her slender shoulders and taut midriff were also visible.

To prepare herself for a workout, Daisy tugged her blond locks into a messy ponytail. She also appeared to be wearing a light layer of makeup, which included a little blush and lip gloss. The model typically wears an understated amount of makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Her workout plan emphasizes helping people get their “dream booty,” and is fittingly titled “Home Booty Program.” Fans seemed excited about Daisy’s fitness routine. Within five hours, her latest share racked up over 218,500 likes and more than 800 comments.

Hundreds of comments were from fans praising Daisy’s flawless figure and complimenting her peachy behind. Multiple people wrote that they had been dying to know her workout routine for a while now, and seemed excited to give her new workout plan a try.

Dozens of users exclaimed their joy at seeing the model’s infamous “Keech peach” in a new pic. A couple of people wanted to know which fitness routines she did to get such a flat stomach.

“[Y]ou are very beautiful and cool,” gushed one user, adding several emoji to their remark.

“Finally…. a proper picture after a while ago for your followers,” wrote another admirer, inserting a peach emoji to their comment.

“Not sure if you are real or an immortal god of beauty, but this is just perfection!” praised a third fan.

“Just keep inspiring us and we will be happy,” chimed in a fourth person.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Daisy’s famous friends and colleagues liked and commented on her photo, including Hannah Palmer, Olga Safari, Javi Luna, and Mads Lewis.

