Tammy Hembrow Gets Soaking Wet In Skimpy Bikini

Tammy Hembrow soaked up the sun in a skimpy white bikini in a hot new post added to her Instagram feed yesterday.

The weather at her home in Australia appeared to be perfect, with a powder blue sky and a few fluffy clouds floating around, making for a stunning selfie. In the brand-new update, the YouTuber shared two new shots while clad in the same skimpy bikini, leaving her fans wanting more.

In the first photo in the set, Hembrow appeared to be the one who was snapping the photo. She was lying down on the ground, stretching one arm in front of her while resting her head on her other hand. The social media star looked like she just took a dip in the pool, wearing her long, blond locks down and soaking wet while they fell to one side of her shoulder. The model showed off her enviable figure in a tiny white bikini that was low cut, showing off a glimpse of her perky chest. The Saski Collection founder also put her sculpted legs on display in a pair of matching white bottoms.

Hembrow also stunned in a beautiful application of makeup that was worn on her already bronzed skin. In addition to some black eye shadow, the fitness coach added just a touch of blush on her cheeks. She also added a tiny stud to her nose as well as a sparkly silver necklace to the scandalous ensemble. The second photo in the deck offered a slightly different view, showing off the model’s rounded backside from that particular angle.

The mother of two has earned a ton of attention from her fans in just a few short hours of the double-photo update going live with over 328,000 likes as well as over 1,400 comments. Most of her followers were quick to rave over her chiseled body while many others made sure that she was staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you can lay there and just look perfect,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“Yeah Tammy looking HOT as always,” a second follower raved.

“These are great photos and I wish you a nice day, dear Tammy,” another chimed in with a few heart emoji.

Over the past few days, she’s basically been living in a bikini. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the Aussie smokeshow posed in a brown bikini in her pool with her daughter by her side. It’s only a matter of time until Hembrow slips into another sexy piece of swimwear.