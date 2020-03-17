Sarah Harris Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy, Mismatched Bikini

Sarah Harris sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a bikini-clad new post that is proving hard to be ignored. The Playboymodel dazzled her 2.2 million followers with the stunning image on Tuesday.

The blond bombshell was seen standing outside in front of a tall, rocky wall in the latest addition to her account on the social media platform. She held her hand up to protect her eyes from the golden sun that was shining down on her, however, that wasn’t all that she was protecting herself from. She also warned of shady people in the caption of her post, and cautioned her fans to “be careful outside.”

Though not in eyesight in the steamy shot, Sarah seemed to be posing near a beach, as she was dressed head-t0-toe in swimwear that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Her bikini look included an orange, bralette-style top with thin straps that allowed the model to show off her toned arms. The swimwears also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience, though they hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Instead of wearing the matching bikini bottoms, Sarah opted for a solid black pair that showed off even more of her incredible physique. The skimpy swimwear covered up only what was necessary and showcased the stunners sculpted thighs and toned booty thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It also featured a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Sarah kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty pendant necklace that provided just the right amount of bling. Her platinum locks were worn down and messily spilled over her shoulders and down to her chest. She also rocked a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included a dark blush, shimmering highlighter, pink lipstick, and thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Sarah’s latest skin-baring social media appearance with love. It has racked up over 18,000 likes within just six hours of going live, as well as 360-plus comments, many of which contained compliments for Sarah’s jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless perfection,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was “the prettiest and hottest angel.”

“Rocking that bikini queen,” commented a third follower.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey,” gushed a fourth admirer.

While Sarah is often seen flaunting her figure in some scandalous swimwear on her Instagram page, her incredible fashion sense seems to dazzle her followers as well. Another recent post from the beauty saw her exposing her cleavage and flat tummy in a nude bralette, which she showed off underneath a trendy teddy coat. That look proved to be a hit as well, earning more than 26,000 likes from her fans.