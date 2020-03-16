Chanel West Coast Puts Booty On Show On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been posting flirty updates to her Instagram page over the past week, but her newest share is arguably the most provocative so far. The rapper and Ridiculousness star showed off her booty in a short video clip as she noted in the caption that she was “bored.”

In the video, the hottie lay on her side and wrapped her hand around her waist. Chanel wore a pair of black thong bottoms and a sheer patterned bodysuit. Her ensemble featured the Gucci logo and a diagonal checkered pattern. She added a pop of color to her look with her bright light pink manicure.

The image was cropped from the stunner’s waist down to her booty, so the focus was completely left on her incredible figure. In addition to her bare derrière, her tiny waist was hard to miss.

The update wasn’t a traditional video, rather, it was an image that was enhanced with an interesting filter that made it come alive. At the beginning of the clip, there were bright blue and purple horizontal lines that blipped in and out before the image glitched. Plus, the colorful lines came back again, except they were vertical lines this time. After that, Chanel’s body lit up in the same colors. There were a few more quick glitches before the clip ended.

The update has proved to be fairly popular and has been watched more than 651,700 times so far with over 2,300 messages as the bombshell’s adoring fans took to the comments section to talk about her newest share. In particular, one follower’s comment received over 120 likes.

“I was just about to post a similar vid,” they joked.

Chanel responded with a string of three face with tears of joy emoji.

Others responded to the caption.

“Jeeze? Thank boredom for this,” wrote a second admirer.

“Your boredom just solved a lot of guys and gals boredom. #CoronaArt,” declared a third social media user.

They weren’t the only ones with the coronavirus pandemic on their mind, either.

“Quarantine & chill,” noted a supporter.

In addition, the TV star showed off her derrière in another Instagram update that she posted on January 6, that time rocking a white thong bikini. Chanel posed on a mossy rock formation by the ocean and glanced to her left with a pouty expression on her face. She popped her left foot and placed her right hand in her hair. The image was shot on a sunny day and the hottie was partially drenched in light.