Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Kicks Off The Week Poolside In Tiny Bikini

Nina Serebrova showed her 2.8 million Instagram fans that she is starting off the week on the right foot. The fitness model took to the popular social media platform on Monday, March 16, to upload a photo of herself hanging out poolside in a tiny bikini that put her incredible figure front and center.

For the photo, Serebrova sat in a in a brown lounge chair with her legs pressed together toward the left. She leaned in the opposite direction, resting her hand on the mat for support while taking the other behind her head. The brunette bombshell tilted her head back as she closed her eyes and pursed her lips, as if blowing a kiss at the camera.

Two different pools and a tall building were featured in the background. As she indicated via the geotag, the picture was taken at the SLS Brickell Hotel and Residence in Miami, Florida.

The Belorussian bombshell rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting an abstract print in turquoise and navy blue. The bikini top featured small triangles that put Serebrova’s ample cleavage on display. The suit also included thin dark blue straps that tied behind Serebrova’s neck.

On her lower body, Serebrova had on a pair of matching bottoms whose main part bunched in like a curtain low on her frame, leaving a generous amount of skin on display. The bikini had thin straps that tied on the sides, dangling strings on her hips and thighs. The straps sat high on her figure, helping to accentuate the contrast between her itty bitty waist and strong hips.

Serebrova noted in the caption that her swimsuit was from Yandy, a brand she was promoting in this post. She told her fans and followers that they could enjoy a discount by using her special code.

The model accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her dark hair was styled down, cascading onto her back. Serebrova also opted to wear makeup, including long lashes and bronzer.

The photo attracted more than 34,200 likes and upwards of 315 comments in just a few hours of going live. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.

“Wow baby,” one user wrote, trailing the words with heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh i love it,” replied another fan, topping the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a flamenco dancer.

“Have a wonderful week ahead,” a third fan wished her, including a smiley at the end of the comment.