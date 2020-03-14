Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoking Hot In Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From ‘World Of Dance’

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez thrilled her 116 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double Instagram update in which she showcased a look she wore on World of Dance.

In the first snap, Jennifer showed off the ensemble she rocked. She found a brick wall with graffiti spray painted on it to pose in front of, giving the shot a bit of a street style vibe. Jennifer wore an oversized white knit cardigan with sequins sewn in throughout that caught the light. The sweater featured dark striped details at the cuffs and along the front near the buttons. Jennifer hunched her shoulders slightly to give the shot an effortless vibe, and the oversized nature of the thick knit cardigan hid her curves. She paired the top with some simple faded blue jeans, and added a black belt with a statement buckle to finish off the look.

Jennifer also made a major style statement with her unique beauty look. The stunner wore her long brunette locks parted in the middle and flowing down her chest in voluminous curls. Rather than leaving all her silky tresses loose, though, Jennifer took some of her hair and pulled it up in two small buns atop her head for a look with a bit of a twist. Jennifer seemed to think the hair style had a bit of a retro Spice Girls vibe, as she included the hashtag #CinnamonSpice in the caption of her post.

For the second snap in her Instagram update, Jennifer showcased more of her beauty look. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings that were much more visible in the close-up snap.

While the close-up snap was cropped in a way that her buns were out of the frame, the picture showed off her beauty look to perfection. Jennifer wore a deep brown shade on her plump pout with a matte finish. She continued the bronzed tones throughout the look, with a neutral smoky eye, long lashes, and bronzer and highlighter to sculpt her already flawless bone structure.

Jennifer’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning look from World of Dance, and the post racked up over 2.5 million likes within just one day. Many of Jennifer’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“You are just fabulous,” one fan said.

“You’re so perfect,” another follower added.

“My Bronx Barbie,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Whether she’s rocking a skintight ensemble for a performance or a stunning gown for the red carpet, Jennifer’s body remains stunning in all her snaps. In a recent picture, as The Inquisitr reported, she even showcased her bikini body with a sizzling video in which she rocked a white swimsuit with lace-up details.