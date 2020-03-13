Demi Rose Sizzles In A Sheer Black Gown With Lace Details

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 13.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a sheer black gown with lace details. The lingerie-inspired ensemble showcased her hourglass physique to perfection.

Demi posed in a space that was covered in wallpaper which looked like the Louis Vuitton logo. The brown-and-gold wallpaper was accentuated by wooden baseboards and a large mirror with a raw wooden frame. The glamorous setting was the perfect backdrop for Demi’s sizzling snap.

The gown she wore featured a black lace bra-style section on the bodice, which displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. A thin band stretched across her back, and she had skin on display underneath that and through a key-hole detail on her chest. The gown clung to her curves, and transformed into a sheer material.

Demi wore a skimpy black thong underneath the sheer fabric, but plenty of her curvaceous physique was still visible. Her ample derriere was on full display in the look, and she accentuated her curves by posing with her back to the camera. She placed her arms on either side of her body, resting them on her hip and thigh area as she gazed at the camera over her shoulder.

In addition to the scandalous sheer fabric, the gown also had a sexy slit going up one side. The slit was trimmed with a lace material, adding another seductive detail to the look. Demi’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back and chest in a tousled style, and she had her lips slightly parted. Her bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and she emphasized her plump pout with a soft pink gloss.

The ensemble Demi wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post racked up over 158,900 likes within just 36 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy look.

“So lovely!!!” one follower commented.

“Looking mighty fine,” another fan added.

“You’re so beautiful,” a fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“OMG you’re a wonderful vision of perfection,” another follower commented.

Demi isn’t afraid to share smoking hot snaps that showcase her ample assets, as another recent post proves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a sizzling snap in which she went topless with only a pair of suspenders covering a portion of her curves.