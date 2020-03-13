Nata Lee Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Denim Shorts For New Instagram Video

Social media star Nata Lee, regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” blessed fans around the world with a cheeky new video that starred herself on social video on Friday, March 13. The blond beauty shared the post with her 4.4 million followers on her Instagram account, as it quickly caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans.

The Russian model’s video, which displayed her from the side inside of a bathroom in front of a mirror, was shot by Alexander Mavrin, a professional photographer and videographer based in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Nata could be seen applying mascara to her eyelashes as her long blond hair cascaded down her back in loose waves. Though, it was her revealing outfit, which consisted of tiny denim shorts and a crop-top, that stole the show as it showed off her killer figure.

The jean shorts, which were a faded light-blue color, left little to the imagination as they only covered part of Nata’s pert backside and exposed a lot of skin. The garment’s high-waisted design further showcased the model’s curves.

Nata paired the shorts with a tiny gray top, which was form-fitting as it displayed her full-figure assets and highlighted her flat and toned midriff.

The hottie detailed that the outfit was selected from Fashion Nova, an online fast-fashion retailer that she is partnered with. She also revealed in the post that the video was shot in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — a fact that left many of her fans perplexed by her outfit choice as the country is highly conservative.

In the post’s caption the model stated that she was going out for a walk. Furthermore, she advised her followers to “wish each other a nice day.”

The video received instantaneous support from many of Nata’s fans as it accumulated more than 95,000 likes and more than 300,000 views in the first hour of going live. An additional 1,000 fans also took to the comments section to praise the beauty on the provocative outfit and her fit physique — with the number growing every minute.

“Have a nice day, beautiful,” one well-wishing user commented.

“Them shorts though, have a great time,” another fan asserted.

“Yum yum, looking very delicious,” a third admirer chimed in, approving of the sexy outfit.

“Good heavens. Most beautiful body I have seen in a long time” a fourth fan admitted.

The model has shared several sizzling snaps of herself this past week on Instagram. On March 12, Nata shared a photo of herself in Phuket, Thailand rocking a black string two-piece bikini that showed off her cleavage and toned midriff, per The Inquisitr. The post sent fans into a frenzy as it accumulated more than 423,000 likes.