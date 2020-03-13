‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Shows Off Plump Lips In New Instagram Share

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model, Hunter McGrady, shows off her plump lips in a new Instagram share where the stunner is seen in a new, close-up image. Hunter shared the photo, which appears to be taken against a dark wall, with her 623,000 followers. In the image, the blond bombshell is seen slyly looking at the camera.

Wearing a pink and purple sweatshirt with what appears to be the logo of the 1980s rock and roll band Def Leppard emblazoned on it, Hunter showed off her amazing assets and style sense in the selfie.

Her lips are the centerpiece of the image. Oversized and lined with a light-colored lipliner, the model filled them in with a baby pink lipgloss. They are shiny without appearing to be wet.

As for the rest of her makeup fashion, Hunter wore a neutral colored foundation, which was blended perfectly into her hairline and neckline. On the apples of her cheeks is a dab of color in the pink family, blended into a darker contour color on her cheekbones to make them stand out.

Hunter’s icy-blue eyes are highlighted with a pop of color on their lids. A peachy-pink hue is blended up to her eyebrows, which are filled in with a pencil and perfectly arched. Tons of mascara and light-handed eyeliner complete the look.

Atop her lip, below her bottom lip, in the corners of her eyes, and on the tops of her cheeks, one can see highlighter strategically added to draw attention to those particular parts of the model’s face.

Finishing off the look was Hunter’s lion’s mane of hair. Styled loosely and with beachy waves, it is flipped casually to one side for the image. Her darker roots are seen as her hair tapers from dark to light, with platinum ends.

Hunter said in the caption that she knew the photo was good because she didn’t “need a filter” a popular method used on Instagram to make someone look their best. The photo was so far liked over 15,000 times and counting.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated stunner, who will be featured in the magazine’s annual swimsuit edition hitting newsstands in May, loved the new image. They shared their feelings in the photo’s accompanying comments section.

“I absolutely love this look!” exclaimed one follower of the plus-sized model.

“You are such a beautiful woman, those eyes and lips draw me right in,” stated a second fan.

“What a beauty and elegance you are so wonderful,” noted a third admirer of the body-positive model.

“Even the painting couldn’t make this photo more beautiful,” remarked a fourth fan of Hunter’s.