Jennifer Lopez Reveals Bold New Hair Transformation

JLo showed off a new look on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her latest hair transformation on her Instagram account this week as she switched things up with a stripey new look. The 50-year-old beauty once again looked years younger than her actual age as she gave fans a peek at her chunky new highlights while she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

In the snap, which she shared with her 116 million followers on March 11, the beauty revealed her bold new look which was made up of large streaks of blond highlights in between her signature brown locks.

JLo scraped back her hair away from her face as she rocked a very slicked back look with her newly highlighted hair flat against her head with a severe side part that faced away from the camera.

The very tight updo perfectly showed off the stark contrast between her brown and blonde streaks and also had two sections that stuck up towards the ceiling at the back.

As reported by Today this week, the harsh highlights had a distinct throwback vibe that was reminiscent of a trend back in the 1990s, which is when the star got her big break in the Selena biopic.

And fans definitely took notice of the vintage nostalgia. The comments section of Jennifer’s photo was flooded with sweet messages for the stunning mom of two.

“This look OMGGG,” one Instagram user said with two loudly crying emoji and two heart eye emoji.

“Gorgeous mama!!” another said with a heart eye and a crown emoji.

“The hair is giving me a 2000’s vibe!!” another fan said.

But it wasn’t all about the new ‘do in the stunning new photo.

Jennifer gave fans a pouty look in the snap as she also showed off her very long, manicured nails. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer rocked vibrant neon yellow nail varnish as she put her right hand up towards her mouth while she also showed off rings on three of her fingers.

The beauty — who recently starred in a hilarious clothes swap TikTok video alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez — also sported metallic silver earrings in her ears with a slight drop.

She rocked a blue and white striped collared shirt with a leaf design and embellishments stitched along the shoulder, while her makeup also had vintage vibes as she kept her lips nude and stunned with large, glamorous and fluttery false eyelashes on her eyes.

The stunning photo has already received more than 1.9 million likes since JLo posted it to her account as well as almost 13,000 comments from fans floored by her stunning new look.

JLo’s latest hair transformation came shortly after she revealed another new look earlier this month when she showed off a much shorter ‘do than the long, flowing hair she sported during her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in February.