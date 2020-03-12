Ashleigh Jordan Trains For Her ‘Summer Abs’ On The Beach In A Black Crop Top And Pink Leggings

It may only be March, but Ashleigh Jordan is already hard at work on her summer figure. The fitness trainer shared one of her sweat sessions to her Instagram page on Wednesday that targeted her abs.

Ashleigh hit the beach to work on her “summer abs” in her most recent fitness demonstration. She brought a black exercise mat out and set up on the white sand with a gorgeous view of the ocean in front of her. She wore a strappy black crop top and pink leggings from her own NVGTN line but noted that the hot Florida weather had her rethinking her choice of activewear. She completed her look with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sun and tied her blond tresses back in two french braids.

The trainer kicked off her workout with a set of around the world crunches. She started off lying on her back with her arms stretched out next to her head and her legs extended in front of her a raised a few inches off of the ground. Ashleigh then slowly bent her legs up to her torso at a 90-degree angle. At the same time, she pushed her outstretched arms down toward her ankles before returning back to the starting position.

Next up was a set of plank leg raises. Ashleigh was seen propping herself up on her elbows and holding the plank position to begin the exercise. She then lifted each leg high up in the air, alternating each time.

Ashleigh then performed a variation of oblique crunches. She was back in the crunch position with her hands behind her head, though this time she bent her right leg over the other and rested her ankle on the opposite knee. The fitness model then performed an oblique crunch by driving her left elbow toward her right knee, which she followed up with a regular crunch. She alternated between the two to complete the set.

The final exercise in Ashleigh’s ab routine was a set of plank side to sides. She held the plank position again at the beginning of the exercise and slowly began rocking from side to side, rolling her hips low enough to nearly touch the mat below her before switching to the opposite side. She performed the set for 30 seconds.

Ashleigh’s core workout proved to be a huge hit with her 3.1 million followers. The multi-slide upload has accrued nearly 48,000 likes and drew many compliments in the comments section for both the routine as well as the fitness guru’s ensemble.

“The sunglasses and pink pants really sell this video!! Great work and thanks for the workout ideas,” one person wrote.

“Looking amazing, love that you guys are using the beach for this one!” said another fan.

“Recently found your page and I LOVE your posts! So easy to find great workout when I want to try something new,” commented a third follower.

While Ashleigh offers training programs on her website, she often takes to her Instagram page to share a variety of exercise routines with her fans. She recently demonstrated another workout that targeted her inner thighs, and that routine also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the videos over 43,000 likes.