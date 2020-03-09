La La Anthony Shows Off Her Bodacious Body In Back-To-Back Bikini Instagram Posts

La La Anthony recently decided to post several bikini photos on her personal Instagram page.

The Power alum posted two photos of her flaunting her stunning physique on Sunday. In her caption of one of the posts, La La explained that the photos were both in celebration of International Women’s Day and to show off her time in the Dominican Republic. For her first post, La La relaxed on the beach while in Punta Cana. She appeared to have been on the beach during sunset, as the sun was dim in her photos. La La sat on the beach’s white sand as the calm waters acted as her backdrop.

While the scenery behind La La looked amazing, the actress’s stunning look was the main attraction. She decided to rock a black-and-yellow two-piece bikini for the photo op. In the first photo, her back was to the camera, but her flat stomach and bountiful derriere were on full display. Fans of the former TRL host could also see her tattoo, which begins in the middle of her stomach and stops at the top half of her thigh. La La was also flaunting her long, brown wavy hair, which flowed down her back. She appeared to be makeup-free in the posts as well.

La La was less coy with her fans for her second bikini post. This time, she posed while stretched out in the sand. She showed off the bikini in its entirety, and her fans were able to see the bottom of the bikini is high-waisted. The top half of the bikini had small strings on the top and bottom of it that were tied to the back of La La’s body. La La posed on the beach with one hand on her leg and another one in the sand. The actress is also slightly looking away from the camera in the photo.

La La’s series of posts caught many of her 10.2 million followers’ attention. The post received thousands of likes and comments from fans who adored her vacation look.

“You look beautiful and fine as wine,” one follower admired.

“Your skin shining on the beach absolutely stunning,” a second fan applauded.

“We are not worthy!!!!!!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

“Lawd have mercy!” a fourth commenter shared.

According to her Instagram page, La La’s getaway to the Dominican Republic was in celebration of her son, Kiyan’s, 13th birthday. The teenager is La La’s only son with husband Carmelo Anthony. In addition to the beach, the mother and son duo spent Kiyan’s special day getting slimed while staying at Nickelodeon’s Punta Cana hotels and resorts.