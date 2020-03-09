‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Killer Body In T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady flaunted her killer body in a formfitting T-shirt and blue jeans in a new Instagram share. The blond stunner smiled slyly for the camera in the image shared with her 619,000 followers.

The 26-year-old beauty posed against a backdrop of a robin’s egg blue wall for the image.

Hunter was seen leaning with her back up against a paneled partition in a location that was not revealed in the pic’s accompanying caption.

The model was seen wearing a pink tee tied at the waist with a logo stating “Queens Supporting Queens,” an homage to International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on March 8. The logo was in contrasting colors of dark pink and white in a retro font type.

Part of Hunter’s tummy was exposed in the photo. She also wore light-colored, ripped blue jeans, which added a casual and relaxed vibe to the image.

As for her hair and makeup fashion, the Sports Illustrated stunner wore her highlighted mane long, loose, and styled full around her face. Pushed over to the left side, Hunter’s tresses were wavy and casual looking with just a hint of darker color at the roots.

Her face palette was kept natural-looking. A nude-colored foundation was used to allow the model’s rosy complexion to shine through. Hunter lined her eyes with black eyeliner, using mascara to lengthen and fill out her eyelashes.

Pink blush was applied to the apples of her cheeks and her brows were filled into a perfect arch. Hunter’s full lips were accented with just a touch of pink gloss.

The body-positive model shared a powerful message in the image’s caption, one which she was hopeful would resonate with her followers. It appears to have done the trick, as the photo was liked 18,346 times and counting thus far.

She wrote that she was hopeful that all women would continue to be supportive of one another during these times when she claimed, “we so desperately need it.” Hunter also asked her friends and followers to always be true to who they are and continue to push forward to create change.

Hunter’s admirers loved the message of strength, posting their own sentiments in the photo’s accompanying caption.

“You are truly a beautiful woman. I believe you are an inspiration to each and every woman out there,” followed by three yellow-toned emoji hearts.

“I love you! You are such an inspiration!!!” said a second follower of the model, who will be seen in the newest Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, which will hit newsstands in May.

“You walk the walk when it comes to supporting other women. A true queen,” remarked a third fan on Instagram.

“Love your shirt! And this message!!!” stated a fourth admirer.