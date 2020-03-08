Cindy Kimberly Stuns In Tight White Swimsuit In A Tropical Paradise

Cindy Kimberly has been keeping her 9.2 million Instagram followers tantalized with a steady stream of eye-catching snaps, and she shared an incredible new photo series yesterday that was comprised of three pictures. The hottie rocked a strapless and tight white swimsuit while showing off the fun that she was having in the tropical paradise of Zara Nurai Island, located in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The model kicked it off with a picture of herself posing on a jet ski alongside a friend. Cindy sat at the rear and threw her head back, propping herself up with her arms. Her hair blew in the wind as she closed her eyes and seemed to be having a blast. The pair were photographed floating on crystal clear ocean waters on a sunny day with no clouds in the sky.

The second image was a close-up of Cindy’s face as she laid her head on the sand. The social media sensation wore a fierce and sultry look, along with a pout. The sunlight drenched her skin, leaving her tan looking glowing and flawless. Her makeup application included heavy mascara, dark eyeshadow, shimmery lipstick, and blush.

The final snap gave her fans the best view of her ensemble. Cindy reclined on a blue couch and placed her right hand on her head and tilted her chin into the air. She propped out her knee and put her figure on show. The one-piece had a tight fit and a high leg cut that left her hips bare.

Cindy’s update was popular among her admirers and received over 641,900 likes. Her fans also stopped by with plenty of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Ur always living ur best life in the uae I love it,” gushed a supporter.

“Sheesh second photo though,” raved another follower, with others also pointing out the second one as their favorite in the series.

“This woman’s beauty is surreal,” declared a third social media user.

“Who says that perfection doesn’t exist is because he doesn’t know you,” complimented a fan.

The bombshell took to her social media page on February 13 to share another picture set in swimwear, only that time she was rocking a crop top and tiny white bikini bottoms. In the first image, Cindy stood on a stone bench in a garden and posed in front of a wall covered in green vines. She tilted her head to the left and crossed one leg in front of the other. The model accessorized with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a purse.