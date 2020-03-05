Brunette Bombshell Claudia Tihan Sizzles In A Blue Tie-Dye Bikini As She Poses In The Snow

Claudia has been doing photo shoots in Iceland.

Canadian model Claudia Tihan impressed her fans by exposing her skin to the elements to promote her new bikini line. On Monday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot from one of her photo shoots for her Claudia x Salty Bikini x Le Manoir collection.

The curvaceous social media sensation was pictured flaunting her enviable hourglass figure in a blue-and-white tie-dye bikini. Her balconette-style bathing suit top had an underwire and a low neckline that put her voluptuous chest on full display. It also gave her bust a boost by pushing her breasts up high to create the maximum amount of cleavage.

Claudia’s matching bottoms were a classic ’80s design. They had thick side straps that Claudia wore stretched up high on her shapely hips. The placement of the tight straps highlighted the drastic size difference between Claudia’s curvy hips and tiny waist. The model was standing with her slim thighs slightly spread and her hands in front of her waist.

Claudia accessorized her inky bikini with silver jewelry that perfectly complemented the cool colors of her bathing suit. She wore a number of rings on her fingers, as well as delicate necklace. She was also sporting a glittering banana bell bellybutton ring.

Claudia was wearing her waist-length brunette tresses parted down the middle and down in natural waves. Her beauty look consisted of a rosy pink lip and minimal eye makeup, including a light coat of mascara on her long, curled eyelashes. Her dark, bold brows were sculpted into perfect arches.

The vibrant blue of Claudia’s bikini was striking against the bleak colors of her cold, stark backdrop. She was standing in front of a body of gray water and a steep, rocky bank blanketed with a thick layer of white snow.

As of this writing, Claudia’s Instagram post has been liked over 113,000 times, and her fans have responded to her photo with over 200 comments.

One of Claudia’s followers asked her if she tans her flawless skin.

“I’m Romanian so I naturally have a ‘tanned’ skin and summer time it’s just easier for me to get tanner but the blue dye makes my tan even darker for whatever reason,” read Claudia’s response.

Other fans commented on the icy backdrop of Claudia’s snapshot.

“Your face tells that u were freezing,” one of the model’s followers wrote.

“Aren’t you cold,” another commenter remarked.

However, one fan suggested that Claudia was bringing the heat to her chilly photo shoot location.

“You must be the hottest female on this planet,” the admirer gushed.

Claudia has revealed that she’s shooting the campaign for her second bikini collection in Iceland. In another photo, she was pictured flaunting her backside in a white thong two-piece as she posed in front of a rocky mountainside covered with snow.