‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Figure In Skimpy Bikini Four Months After Giving Birth

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes is back to work just months after giving birth. In her latest Instagram update, she rocked a skimpy bikini while on a photoshoot with the magazine in January.

Samantha’s post was a video clip that showed her standing on the shore of an ocean. A rocky outcropping was visible in the background as waves rolled ashore. The angle was close to Samantha, capturing her body from the top of her thighs up.

The beauty’s bikini was light blue. The top was extremely low-cut, showing off a good deal of her voluptuous chest. Her bottoms were a classic low-rise bikini style, sitting low on her hips.

For those who do not know, it would be almost impossible to tell that Samantha had given birth just months before. She looked amazing in the swimsuit as the wind blew her hair, and her bronze skin was glowing in the sunlight.

In the clip, Samantha spoke about how lucky she felt to be included for a seventh year in the brand’s swimsuit edition. She explained that at least part of that was because this was the first year shooting for the magazine since having her son, George.

The model offered encouragement for new moms, telling them that everything about their bodies that changed during pregnancy would go back to being normal. As she spoke, she grabbed the loose skin on her belly to point out that she was not perfect. She also said that she was excited to share her story with everyone, adding that she was proud of being a mom. The video ended as she blew a kiss at the camera.

In a lengthy caption, she also reflected on her past seven years with Sports Illustrated and how she has changed and grown since first modeling with the brand.

Many fans thanked her for the uplifting message while also lavishing her with compliments.

“Well said Samantha, thank you so much for your positive vibes!!” one admirer wrote.

“Congratulations on your success and your growing family! You look beautiful as always!” said a second follower.

“Yes, girl! So well spoken and wonderfully reflective and honest,” a third Instagram user commented.

“You look amazing. Glad you and your son are both doing well!” a fourth fan told her.

Not too long ago, Sports Illustrated shared a video of Samantha looking sensational in a purple bikini, which gave fans a sneak peek of what they could expect to see in the much-anticipated issue.