Britney Spears Touches Cleavage In White Lacy Bodysuit With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest share on the popular social media platform.

The “If You Seek Amy” singer and her boyfriend Sam Asghari stood in front of a dark red background in the image. Britney was all smiles as she posed in front of her man. She wore a white lace bodysuit with a deep v-neck that showed off her ample cleavage. The neckline also had a white piece that stretched across the singer’s breast, adding visual interest to the look, and Britney also grabbed the bottom of one of her breasts in the picture. Sam held her other hand on her waist, showing off the singer’s enviable curves. A shirtless Sam was also all smiles, and he wore a camo print bathing suit. The look showed off his muscular arms and shoulders.

Britney’s signature blond locks were in soft waves with a side part, and they fell her back and over Sam’s chest in the cute picture. She wore heavy dark eye makeup and dark pink lipstick. She accessorized her dress with a white choker.

The singer also shared two other pictures of herself and Sam wearing the outfits and posing in front of the red background to her Instagram account in separate posts, and in the last image, she wished her boyfriend a happy early birthday. In the caption on the first photo, Britney included lip emoji, which her fans seemed to appreciate. More than 165,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the post, and over 2,300 followers also left a comment for the singer in the replies section. Many fans commented on Britney’s gorgeous smile in the photograph.

“This smile! Love of my life, Britney Spears. I love you so much!” wrote one follower who also included several hearts and a smiley emoji.

“You look so beautiful and in love. You’re such a beautiful person inside and out,” a second fan replied along with red heart emoji and a smiley.

“I LOVE YOU TWO TOGETHER! Thanks for taking care of our queen Sam Asghari. She deserves the world!” gushed a third approving Instagram user.

“Happy, joyful smiles. You deserve every happy thing that you want,” a fourth follower declared with various heart eye emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Toxic” singer shared several images of herself wearing a very expensive white satin cropped top with a floral pattern on it. Britney noted that she’d been looking for an occasion to wear it again because it cost so much money.