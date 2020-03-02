Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Leopard-Print Bikini To Tease 2.4 Millions Fans

Eriana Blanco shared a hot new update to her Instagram page on Monday, March 2, that has her 2.4 million fans drooling over her hourglass figure.

The photo showed the Latina beauty posing for the camera at a sandy beach. Blanco sat in the sand with her legs tucked under as she took her hand to her neck and the other to her thigh. The Miami native tilted her head slightly to left as she shot a killer gaze at the camera, with her eyes focused and lips parted in a seductive way. Palm trees dotted the background, in addition to a light blue sky partially covered by white clouds. Blanco did not include a geotag or indicate her location in the caption.

Blanco — whose heritage includes Cuban and Chilean, according to the website Famous Birthdays— rocked a top-piece bathing suit boasting a leopard print in black against a white background. The bikini top featured a triangle cut with thick straps that went around her neck. While the triangles were large, they were narrowly cut, leaving quite a bit of Blanco’s ample cleavage fully on display.

The 38-year-old model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that tied on the sides. The thick straps sat low on her frame, hugging her wide hide hips. Blanco left her midsection in full evidence, showcasing her incredibly small waistline and toned upper abs.

As Blanco revealed in her caption, her swimsuit was from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio. Her caption also suggested that this post was an ad for the label.

Blanco wore her silky brown hair parted slightly on the right and styled down. Her straight hair was brushed over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest and arm. The model completed her look with heavy black eye makeup, which added extra intensity to her fierce eyes.

In just half an hour of being published, the photo attracted more than 7,200 likes and upwards of 330 comments, proving to be an immediate hit with her fans. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique, while also using the opportunity to express their admiration for the brunette bombshell.

“Perfect body,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you look absolutely fabulous,” replied another fan, also including a pink double heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfect figure,” a third one chimed in.