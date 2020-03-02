Brunette Hottie Jessica Killings Flaunts Killer Body In Skintight Leggings And Sports Bra

On Monday, March 2, Jessica Killings treated her 1.9 million Instagram fans to an update of herself in a workout set that showcased her killer body.

The brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot and a video that showed her in the two-piece set as she struck different poses on a sandy beach. In the photo, Killings had her front body toward the camera as she stood with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that highlighted her strong hips. She looked to the right, shooting a fierce gaze toward the horizon. Her eyes were focused while her lips were parted. Killings took one hand to her hair, brushing a strand back and away from her face.

The video saw the model getting into different poses to have her photo taken. She switched between legs and cocked her hips in different directions. Throughout the clip, Killings touched her hair as she struck different facial expressions. Killings did not add a geotag or indicate her location in the caption.

Killing had a dark gray sports bra that featured thick straps that went over her shoulders. The top boasted a neckline that dipped into the model’s chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. The bra also had a cutout in the middle, which teased her cleavage even more.

The logo printed on the bra’s left side revealed that it was from 1st Phorm, a brand Killings represents as a model and ambassador. In her caption, Killings revealed that her top is indeed by the brand.

Killings teamed her sports bra with a pair of skintight leggings that clung to the model’s lower body, showcasing her endless curves. The yoga pants were in a higher shade of gray, keeping the outfit monochromatic. The pants’ logo showed that the pair was from Nike.

Killings wore her hair in a middle part and styled down in perfect waves that cascaded all around her for the photo and video.

Since going live, the post has attracted more than 21,100 likes and upwards of 395 comments, proving to be popular with her followers and fans. Instagram users took to the post to rave about Killings’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“When a model looks the same in her videos and photos,” one user wrote, adding a series of hands raise emoji and fire.

“She is so fine,” replied another one, trailing the words with several heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking great as always! [fire] [heart-eyes emoji] And caption can’t be more real,” a third one chimed in.