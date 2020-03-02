Fitness Model Jen Selter Starts The New Month In Curve-Hugging Leggings With A Fresh Gym Workout

Jen Selter decided to start the month of March with a fresh gym workout for her 12.8 million Instagram followers. The fitness trainer, who is known for posting photos of her gym-honed physique in a variety of outfits, occasionally delights her fans with a short exercise video that they can use to guide their own fitness programs.

For the workout, Jen wears a low-cut black sports bra that hints at her cleavage and leaves plenty of chiseled abdomen on display. She adds a pair of high-waisted white, skin-tight leggings that feature a geometric design in black. Her footwear consists of light-green sneakers while she accessorizes with a simple elastic hair band. She wears her long, dark tresses parted down the middle and scooped back into a low ponytail and wears a bit of makeup for the cameras.

The video begins with 12 reps of hanging knee raises, performed on a high pull-up bar. Bringing her knees up to her chest, Jen flaunts her sculpted abs. She then performs alternating knee raises, switching quickly from leg to leg as she works her core.

A third video shows the half kneeling cable row, which Jen advises should be performed between 12 and 15 times. She kneels on one knee in front of a pulley machine and pulls the cable toward her with one arm while the other is perched on her hip. The plank cable row comes next, in which Jen stretches her body out to one side, supporting her weight on one arm, and pulls the cable toward her with the other.

The next move is the sumo jump squat with DB. Holding a dumbbell at chest level, Jen pushes it out in front of her each time she jumps down into a squat. The final exercise is the incline dumbbell row, performed on an exercise bench.

In the caption of the post, Jen says that the new month brings new goals, new focus, and new results. She draws her followers into the conversation by asking them to tell her how they plan on achieving their goals.

In the comments section, the fitness guru’s followers heaped on their praise and love for her, leaving compliments on her figure and thanking her for her videos and advice.

“Amazing effort, incredible goals, and unbelievable results. Congratulations all around!,” one follower commented.

“You are the best coach,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Nice workout! I like the mix of bodyweight and weights style exercises! Keep it up!!,” yet one more fan chimed in.