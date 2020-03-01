Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In A ‘Spicy’ Romper

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, American model Alexa Collins got temperatures rising by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The red hot photos, taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, show the stunner posing in her kitchen. A potted white orchid had been placed on the counter to her right.

The 24-year-old sizzled in a plunging white romper adorned with a red pepper pattern from the clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing. The word “spicy” can be seen on the back of the one-piece. Alexa’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the revealing ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. Her long, lean legs were also put on full display. The model kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Alexa wore her hair in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the blond bombshell stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She pulled at a strand of her hair, as she gazed directly into the camera. Alexa altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing by noting that the ensemble accurately represented her.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 7,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“[You] are insanely gorgeous [and] beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“You are very beautiful. Your smile is immaculate. Have a great day,” chimed in another Instagram user, adding both a smiling face and flower emoji to the comment.

Some commenters proceeded to compare Alexa to a hot pepper.

“You are spicy and sexy,” said one follower.

“Red hot chili peppers lol this is the best outfit to describe your hotness on [Instagram],” added a different devotee.

Alexa has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore an animal-print bikini. The sizzling snap has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.