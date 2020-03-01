Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Abdomen & Pert Backside In Latest Instagram Workout Video

On Saturday, February 29, Instagram fitness model Qimmah Russo took to the popular social media platform to impress her followers with a series of bicep curls.

For the workout, the fitness trainer dressed in a multi-colored sports bra, featuring an open design across the chest that teases her cleavage and a thick band wrapped around the bottom. On her bottom half, Qimmah wears tiny blue spandex shorts that end at the very tops of her thighs and appear to be more like underwear than shorts. The lack of skin coverage allows her fans an unobstructed view of her chiseled abs and muscular, sculpted legs. The fitness model adds a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit.

Qimmah wears her dark, straight tresses loose around her face and flowing down her back for the workout. She appears to be wearing a touch of makeup, including black lashes and lip gloss.

As the video starts, Qimmah performs some quick arm stretches, pulling them behind her back to stretch her back and shoulders as well and then pulling them over her head to loosen up the rest. She walks in a circle as she does so, turning her back to the camera and letting her followers see her pert backside and muscular calves.

The fitness trainer then heads over to a barbell resting on the floor. She picks it up, showing that each side has a weight of 10 lbs. Qimmah begins her workout, performing a series of bicep curls beginning at her waist and ending at her chest. As she does so, viewers can see every muscle in her arm working to complete the move.

In the caption of the post, the fitness model tells her 1.4 million followers that if they stay on their grind, they will get the results they want. She then encourages them to tag a friend and signs off with a weight-lifting emoji.

Qimmah’s followers left nearly 45,000 likes and dozens of comments on her latest post, complimenting her figure and hard work in their messages.

“Thank you for the encouragement,” one Instagram user commented.

“This girl is awesome, great job,” another fan wrote, following up with a clapping hands emoji.

“You definitely won, I’m giving up on searching for the best fit female,” yet one other follower chimed in.

Last week, the fitness trainer took to the photo-sharing site to post a different video in which she also performs bicep curls. In the video, she attempts to curl as many as possible before tiring out. In her caption, she asks her followers to state how many 50s they can do in the comments section.