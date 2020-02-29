American Fitness Model Whitney Johns Rocks A Skimpy Yellow Bikini In New Weight-Training Video

American fitness model Whitney Johns recently took to her Instagram account and shared a hot video, one which stopped her legions of followers in their tracks.

In the clip, which was uploaded on Saturday morning, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a skimpy yellow bikini that allowed her to show off plenty of skin, particularly a glimpse of her enviable cleavage and sideboob, sculpted abs, and well-toned legs.

For the clip, she could be seen standing on a pier, performing weight-training exercises. As she performed some sit-ups, she put her toned legs and pert booty on full display.

Staying true to her style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back and shoulders.

Even though Whitney ditched jewelry and accessories to keep it simple, she retained the curved barbell in her navel to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the video was filmed at Marina del Rey in California. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the shoot was carried out for a popular bodybuilding supplement brand. She also wrote about the importance of hydration, adding that the lack of water and electrolytes in the body can lead to side effects, which in turn can wreak havoc to a person’s health and their fitness program.

The fitness queen also informed her fans that her skimpy bikini was from the Australian brand, Kristen Lonie Swimwear.

Within a day of going live, the video amassed more than 24,000 views, about 4,000 likes and close to 150 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her incredible figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Love this! Your physique is so phenomenal, [and] those legs are amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“Would have to imagine this workout caught quite a bit of attention on the pier!! Keep up the great work and motivation for others,” another user chimed in.

“You’re no doubt the most beautiful, gorgeous, charming, stunning, and strongest girl on Instagram,” a third follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunner,” “best creation of God,” and “so hot,” to express their admiration for Whitney.

Apart from her fans and followers, the video was also liked by several other models, including Lais DeLeon Hightower and Alexandra Lynn.