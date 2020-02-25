Redheaded Bombshell Alexina Graham Goes Topless In Sizzling Magazine Photo Shoot

Alexina Graham recently took a short break on Instagram but returned mid-February, posting plenty of eye-catching snaps since then, including her newest share. She posted a throwback pic today from an editorial magazine photo shoot that was fairly risque, considering that she went topless and faced the camera straight-on. She did, however, censor it for social media.

In the black-and-white photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel stood with her right knee popped and her hands on her hips. She tilted her head to the left and gave a coy expression with her lips slightly parted.

Notably, her topless look meant that her chest was on full display, although she added two black x-marks on each breast. The rest of her ensemble included a high-rise leather miniskirt with three tiered ruffles from Mugler, thigh-high black stockings, and very high heels with silver spikes from Phylea. She accessorized with a Zana Bayne leather belt and Hermes alligator bracelets.

Alexina wore her voluminous locks down with large curls throughout, and her blush was the most prominent part of her makeup application.

She was photographed from head to toe in front of an entirely white backdrop. The heels added inches to her already-long legs and her lean figure was on full display. The immaculate lighting left her skin looking flawless and her skirt shone in the light.

The model noted in the caption that this was a throwback post from a prior shoot she did for French Magazine, a Paris-based publication. The Paris-based photographer, Thierry Le Goues, was also credited for the image.

The sensation’s adoring fans seemed to love the image, and many sent their love in the comments section.

“YOUR BIRTHDAY WEEK MOOD,” gushed a follower, referring to the caption.

“Yassss!!! 30 baby!!!! Let’s do this!!” responded Alexina, whose birthday is coming up on March 3.

“Come thru 90s Cindy Crawford,” complimented a second supporter, likely referring to her hairstyle that was reminiscent of old Cindy.

“Best shot of 2020,” declared a third admirer.

“Omg alexina!! sooo good,” raved a social media user.

Additionally, Alexina shared another topless photo earlier this year on January 26. That time, she wore nothing but a thong and posed in front of large floor-to-ceiling windows with her back facing the camera. She stood on her toes with her left leg crossed in front and looked to her left. Her hair fell down her back and her booty was on show. The windows offered sweeping city views and were decorated with curtains that were pushed aside.